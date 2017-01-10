Hajia Alima Mahama born 17 November 1957 in Walewale, North East Region is a lawyer and was the Minister for Womens and Childrens Affairs from January 2005 to January 2009 in Ghana under President John Kufuor.She is currently the Ghanaian minister of Local Government and Rural Development, appointed into office by President of Ghana,Nana Akuffo-Addo on 10 January 2017.She is the member of parliament for Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency and a member of the New Patriotic Party.

She had her senior high school education at the Wesley Girls Senior High School,Cape Coast.She continued her education at the University of Ghana where she earned a bachelor's degree in Law and Sociology.At Rutgers University and the University of Ottawa,she had her postgraduate degree in Public Policy and Development Planning and Administration. She has also earned a masters degree in Development Studies from the Institute of Social Studies,in the Netherlands.

She served in the government of John Agyekum Kufuor,firstly as the Minister for Women and Children Affairs,Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry and Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development between 2001 and 2008. Alima Mahama contested in the 2016 election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and won with over 53% of the votes in Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency.

