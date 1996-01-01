Hon. Hajia Rafatu Halutie A. Dubie was born on 22nd November, 1947 at Kong in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

Educational institutions and courses attended include:

Koforidua Midwifery Training School 1968-1969

Bolgatanga Nursing Training School 1964-1967

Kintampo Rural Training School 1977-1978

Family Planning Training (Tamale) 1999

Women in Management Supervisory (GIMPA) – 2000

Town Community Interactive and Country Planning course (Tamale) 2000

Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (WA) – 2006

Work History

Hon. Hajia Rafatu Halutie A. Dubie’s employment record comprises:

Head, Tumu Health Centre 1980-1992

Head, Habugubelle Health Centre, 1992-1995

Reposted to Tumu Hospital 1996-2007

Amongst other positions she held whiles in the health sector were:

Deputy Chief Medical Assistant (Tumu Hospital) – 2005

Principal Medical Assistant (Tumu Hospital) – 2001

Senior Medical Assistant (Tumu Hospital) – 1997

GR I - 1982

GR II - 1979

Her memberships of boards include the following:

Board Member, Kanton Secondary School – 1982-1984

Member, Tumu Credit Union – 1988 -1991

Chairperson, Social Service (Tumu) – 1994-2000

Member, Education Sub-Committee – 1994-2000

Member, District Health Committee – 2004 till date

Board Member, Tumu Teachers Training College – 2004 till date

Politics

In 1994,she was appointed an Assembly Member for the Sissala District Assembly. She became the Presiding Member between 2000 and 2001.

Hon. Hajia Rafatu Halutie A. Dubie was the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sissala East Constituency during the 2004 elections.In 2006,she became the First Deputy Regional Women’s Organizer of the NDC in the Upper West Region,a position she holds till date.

She was elected a Member of Parliament (NDC) for Sissala East Constituency in 2009.

Hajia Rafatu Halutie A. Dubie was sworn in as a Minister of State at the Presidency in February, 2009 by H.E. Professor J.E.A. Mills, President of the Republic of Ghana.

Her hobbies are Reading and Listening to Music.

