- Date of Birth:
- 1947-11-22
- Place of Birth:
- Kong U/E
Hon. Hajia Rafatu Halutie A. Dubie was born on 22nd November, 1947 at Kong in the Upper West Region of Ghana.Education
Educational institutions and courses attended include:
- Koforidua Midwifery Training School 1968-1969
- Bolgatanga Nursing Training School 1964-1967
- Kintampo Rural Training School 1977-1978
- Family Planning Training (Tamale) 1999
- Women in Management Supervisory (GIMPA) – 2000
- Town Community Interactive and Country Planning course (Tamale) 2000
- Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (WA) – 2006
Work History
Hon. Hajia Rafatu Halutie A. Dubie’s employment record comprises:
- Head, Tumu Health Centre 1980-1992
- Head, Habugubelle Health Centre, 1992-1995
- Reposted to Tumu Hospital 1996-2007
Amongst other positions she held whiles in the health sector were:
- Deputy Chief Medical Assistant (Tumu Hospital) – 2005
- Principal Medical Assistant (Tumu Hospital) – 2001
- Senior Medical Assistant (Tumu Hospital) – 1997
- GR I - 1982
- GR II - 1979
Her memberships of boards include the following:
- Board Member, Kanton Secondary School – 1982-1984
- Member, Tumu Credit Union – 1988 -1991
- Chairperson, Social Service (Tumu) – 1994-2000
- Member, Education Sub-Committee – 1994-2000
- Member, District Health Committee – 2004 till date
- Board Member, Tumu Teachers Training College – 2004 till date
Politics
In 1994,she was appointed an Assembly Member for the Sissala District Assembly. She became the Presiding Member between 2000 and 2001.
Hon. Hajia Rafatu Halutie A. Dubie was the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sissala East Constituency during the 2004 elections.In 2006,she became the First Deputy Regional Women’s Organizer of the NDC in the Upper West Region,a position she holds till date.
She was elected a Member of Parliament (NDC) for Sissala East Constituency in 2009.
Hajia Rafatu Halutie A. Dubie was sworn in as a Minister of State at the Presidency in February, 2009 by H.E. Professor J.E.A. Mills, President of the Republic of Ghana.
Her hobbies are Reading and Listening to Music.
