Sherry Ayitey is a Ghanaian politician.She is the minister for Environment,Science and Technology. She has been an active member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She was involved with the 31st December Women's Movement,a non governmental organisation affiliated to the NDC, whose president is Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of Jerry Rawlings, former President of Ghana.She was the Projects and Programmes Officer of the organisation.

After the NDC lost the Ghanaian presidential election in December 2000, the New Patriotic Party came to power with John Kufuor forming his government.Various NDC activists stood trial for different reasons.

Sherry Ayitey was put on trial with Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings in relation with the divestiture of the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited.Sherry Ayitey had been a member of the Divestiture Implementation Committee.Shortly before President Kufuor's term ended, his government decided to drop the charges against Mrs.Rawlings,Sherry Ayitey and others. An Accra Fast Track High Court subsequently dropped the charges in January 2009.

After the 2008 presidential election, President John Atta Mills appointed her as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology in his government.

After the National Democratic Congress won the 2012 december elections, Ms. Hanny-Sherry Ayittey was appointed Minister of Health.

