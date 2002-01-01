Haruna Iddrisu was born on 8th September 1970. Hon Haruna Iddrisu is married with two children.

Hon Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale-South, was sworn in as Minister of Communications of the Republic of Ghana in February 2009 after retaining his parliamentary seat in the December 2008 national elections.

Hon Haruna Iddrisu holds a Bachelors Degree in Sociology and he is also a Barrister-at-law. He has been a member of the Ghana Bar Association since 2002.

Politics

In charting his political career, Hon Haruna Iddrisu played a very active part in student politics and was President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) from 1996-1997. He has been the National Youth Organizer for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party from 2002 to date.

Before assuming the formal appointment as Minister, Hon Haruna Iddrisu had been the Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications and also, the Minority Spokesman on Communications in the previous Parliament when his party was in Opposition.

Haruna Iddrisu was appointed Minister of Trade and Industry under the John Mahama Government.

International profile

He has been involved in the preparations towards the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) and participated in the Tunis Summit in 2005. He has been present at ITU, CTO and other International ICT forums.

wikipedia