Helen Adjoa Ntoso born 26th May,1959 is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the Parliament of Ghana for the Krachi West constituency in the Volta Region of Ghana. She is a member of the National Democratic Congress. Helen Ntoso is currently the Regional Minister for the Volta Region.

Helen holds a Masters of Arts Degree in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre,a certificate in search and rescue from Singapore Coop,a certificate in mission from Church Army,women in management middle level from GIMPA,a certificate in divinity from Berea Theological Academy,an advanced diploma in education form Lambeth College ,U.K and a post secondary certificate from St Francis Training College.

She was a Missionary between 2003 to 2005 at Bright Horizons Church Army,a senior child carer from 2005 to 2007 at Elizabeth Hammond Nursery School and a Regional Minister from 2013 to 2016.

