Henry Godson-Afful is an anointed servant of God who operates in the prophetic and power ministry. He is a highly sought after conference speaker. He has ministered the word in Africa, USA & Europe. Pastor Henry is a vibrant preacher with notable signs and wonders following his ministry.

He holds a Bachelor of Education degree & a Masters degree in Human Resource Management from University of Cape Coast & Middlesex University, UK respectively.

He is the author of Best sellin "Not the Gold but the Clay" and From Crisis to Christ.Godson-Afful is alos an HR and Educational consultant and has a powerful Live worship album tiltled 'Adonai' to his credit.

He is the pastor of Breakthrogh Family Ministries, London and Vice President of Breakthrogh Family Ministries worldwide with Branches in Africa, USA & Europe.

He is married to Ama and they are blessed with two great and wonderful children, King David and Lili- Ann.

