Henry Quartey born March 12 1971 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ayawaso Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.He obtained a certificate from GIMPA.

Henry Quartey was the Managing Director at B.B.C.Trading from 1992 to 1996, the Regional Director of Dalebrook Company Limited from 1997 to 1998,a sales manager /director at Pecoll Aluminium Systems from 1995 to 2000,and a managing director at Krafty Hospitality Services Limited from 2003 to date

