Henry Yeboah Yiadom-Boachie born August 24 1972 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Techiman South Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a Master of Philosophy from the University of Ghana,a Bachelor of Arts from Catholic University Southeastern Africa, Nairobi and a certificate from GIMPA.

Henry Yeboah Yiadom-boachie was the Youth Animator at the Ondo-Nigeria don Bosco Centre between 1999 and 2000,the Vice Principal/Youth Coordinator of Don Bosco Technical School from 2003 to 2005,the Project Coordinator/Education Director of Orphan Aid Africa from 2005 to 2009 and the Project Coordinator of Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation from 2009 to 2016.

