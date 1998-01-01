Born on the January 21st, 1977 at Mataheko in Accra by Mr. and Mrs. Dorkenoo into a family of nine as the last-born.

Christopher Divine Dorkenoo is his real name but better known as Humble in the Ghanaian music industry. 1998 was the year Humble started doing serious music.

Some months later, a friend introduced him to the Afro Pop talent show at the Bibini studios runned by Faisal Helwani.

Humble passed through the studio to try his luck at the auditioning, he was then given a beat to sing over and was liked by the studio management. Faisal Helwani realizing Humble could sing decided to record, manage and produce Humble.

During all the stay at Faisalâ€™s camp he was one of the artistes that had recorded over 20 songs within two months and realized that he had not signed any contract with Faisal which was a big disadvantage to him.

Faisal brought up the contact papers the next day to which Humble protested because there needed to be a witness around. Other artistes signed the contract.

Humble stopped recording at the studio but his songs were still with Faisal, all he could hear later was that his songs were being sold on the European music market to which Faisal never paid him a penny.

In spite of all things, he thinks that the best things in life has its special time and they always come from the Almighty and will always remain humble.

God has blessed him with a new producer (Douglas of Humble cliff Records) who is releasing Humble's new album titled "Kotodwe". On the album are songs of gospel reggae, hip life and reggae feeling.

Humble explains further about the album title by saying he always kneels down to thank God for all that he's done that is why he named it "Kotodwe".

He worked with some engineers like Morris Babyface and Robert Commodore at Commodore studios which is based in Dansoman. He featured five artistes including Papa Shanty and Naughty Rankin etc. Humble is produced and supervised by Humble Cliff Records.

