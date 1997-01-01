Ibrahim Mahama born 29 January 1971 is a Ghanaian businessman, and the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, and the owner of several other businesses in Ghana. He is the younger brother of John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016.

He was born in Piase in the Northern Region of Ghana to Emmanuel Adama Mahama, former Minister of Agriculture and the first Minister of the Northern Region under the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. His mother, Joyce Tamakloe came from Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana.

He moved to the United Kingdom, where he studied at the College of North London. After college, he went on to live in London, where he worked for a property development company.

Mahama started his company Engineers & Planners in 1997 after his return from London. The Company now employs over 3000 Ghanaian employees. Mahama has also invested in Asutsuare Poultry Farms, which was started in 2004 and produces 150,000 eggs and 10,000 live broilers a day. Mahama is also an investor at Dzata Cement company, a fully Ghanaian-owned cement processing factory located in Tema. Construction of the factory began in 2011, and it started operations by first quarter of 2018, projected to create 1,200 direct jobs. Its production capacity is projected to be 2 million tonnes of cement a year.

Mr. Mahama received the 2018 African Achievers’ Award in London, for African Industrialist of the year 2018 - during the 8th edition African Achievers awards that took place in the House of Commons in London. He uses a Bombardier 604 luxury private jet named Dzata and was the first individual to buy one in Ghana. Following the loss of his mother to cancer, he has championed charity causes that create awareness on different types of cancer. He is a co-founder of the Joyce Tamakloe Cancer Foundation which has raised funds for several hospitals in Ghana as a contribution to the fight against cancer. The Foundation has provided free mammograms for over 1000 women across Ghana. The foundation played a key role in ensuring breast cancer patients received treatment under the National Health Insurance in Ghana.

www.ghanaweb.com