Miss Ghana 2004,Inna Mariam Patty was born in Lagos,Nigeria and grew up in Ghana with its tropical weather,a rich heritage and an interesting kaleidoscope of cultural attractions.She started Exclusive Events Ghana about six years ago,but professionally for the past two years.

She schooled at Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast and went to the University of Ghana.She is also an alumnus of the London School of Economics and worked as head-hunter at the London Stock Exchange.

www.ghanaweb.com