Inusah Abdulai B. Fuseini born 23 January 1962 is a Ghanaian Lawyer and Politician. He is the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in the Ghana government.Inusah Fuseini,from Tishiegu-Tamale in the Northern Region,Ghana was a senior associate with the Law Trust Company in Accra.This was before he went into politics.

Fuseini,who is a member of the National Democratic Congress,became a Member of Parliament when Wayo Seini defected from the NDC to the New Patriotic Party.This led to a by-election in the Tamale Central constituency on 4 April 2006.

Fuseini Inusah, won the election with a majority of 17,502.He won his seat in the Ghanaian general election in December 2008 with 66% of the votes cast.He again retained his seat in the Ghanaian general election in December 2012.

