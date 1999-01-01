The Hon. MP was born on September 30, 1970 and hails from Osu in Accra in the Greater Accra region. A lawyer by profession, who holds an LLM (Gender and Development Studies)from the University of Warwick in 1999. A New Patriotic Party representative in parliament who sits amongst the minority. She obtained 39,070 votes out of the 70,886 valid votes cast = 55.1% in the last elections. She was the Deputy Ambassador to the Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, USA before assuming the position of MP. She is Christian (Baptist) and is married with two children.

GhanaMPs.gov.gh