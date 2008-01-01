Irene Logan and Jane Awindor, who were the winners of the maiden edition of Ghana's Stars of the Future singing competition are best described as an R&B sensation group. They are contemporary rhythm and blues and pop singers, with large influences from Western genres.

Although Irene has lived most of her life in Ghana, she was born to Liberian parents. Her father and brother died when she was really young. Upon moving to Ghana, her mother got married to a Ghanaian. She grew up surrounded by music, her step-dad a guitarist and singer while her mother sang professionally too.

She held a microphone as early as age 3. At age 5, she performed at the National Theatre with the Christian Action Faith Ministry. It was a gospel rock show where they sang 'People need the Lord'. She was also a choir leader at Achimota School. She went on to perform at various places, including weddings, churches, and even Miss Teen Personality 2002.

She also won an Opera Singing Competition and a song-writing competition for a Fanta song she composed with some friends. She was part of a group called S-Touch which also featured Salimi Akill, Richie, Ferguson, and Selassie Hanson.

Jane was also born in a family of entertainers. Her mother, Adwoa Awindor, is the popular host of the program 'Greetings from Abroad'. Jane has been singing since she was six. She attended Yaa Asantewaa Secondary School and then moved on to the University of Ghana.

The two met through Charterhouse's Stars of the Future contest where Irene emerged the winner and Jane came in third. They have blended their talents and had thrilling experiences working together after spending most of their lives as solo artistes.

Their debut video featuring the hit single, Heat it up, features Nana Tuffour aka NeezBuck (University of Pennsylvania) while their "Unveiled" album also features Amandzeba Nat Brew, Blu3, and Wutah. They won the Best Female Vocal Performance award in the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.

They have also been nominated for the 2008 Kora Award and Channel O Music Video Award. The two have however disbanded to pursue solo careers.

Some of their songs include Odo kai, Baby, Ding dong, Girl power, Don't wanna be lonely, Don't give up, Rivers, Always.