Isaac Dogboe born 26 September 1994 is a Ghanaian-British professional boxer who was the World Boxing Organization super bantamweight champion. Dogboe was born in Accra, Ghana, but moved to London, England aged 7.

He qualified winning silver in the African Olympic Qualifying Event beating Mohamed Bedir (EGY), Emilian Polino (TAN), Ayabonga Sonjica (RSA) and only losing on countback after a 6:6 draw in the final to Aboubakr Lbida (MAR).

In the first round of the 2012 Olympics he faced Satoshi Shimizu of Japan. Ahead on points in the first 2 rounds (4:3, 3:2) he lost the bout after the judges scored round three 5:2 in favour of the Japanese overturning Dogboe’s lead. The verdict was met with vocal displeasure from ringside spectators and was later described as "contentious" and a "mystery decision" by media outlets.

After turning professional in 2013, Isaac compiled a record of 17-0 before challenging Mexican fighter Cesar Juarez for the vacant Interim WBO Super bantamweight title which he won via 5th round stoppage. In his next fight Dogboe would face and beat full champion Jessie Magdaleno to become the WBO's sole champion at super bantamweight.

Isaac "Royal Storm" Dogboe successfully retained his WBO junior featherweight title with a first-round knockout of Japanese challenger Hidenori Otake on Saturday 25 August 2018 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, USA. Dogboe knocked the ageing Otake down twice and then battered him until referee Patrick Morley was forced to intervene to stop the slaughter.

He lost the WBO super bantamweight title to Emanuel Navarrete at the Hulu Theater in New York City's Madison Square Garden on 8 December 2018.All three judges scored the fight in Navarrete's favor.

On 11 May 2019, the pair fought a rematch, and Dogboe lost once again, by twelfth round technical knockout.Isaac confirmed after his second bout with Emanuel Navarrete that he would be taking a break from the sport.This would make it possible for him to continue to study for his bachelors, which he had to defer due to the demanding nature of his career as a boxer.

