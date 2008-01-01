In a music scene awash with mediocrity, J-Town stands out. Equally at home rhyming, singing or producing, J-Town is that artist that your favourite artist goes to for the best hooks, the best rhymes and the best beats. Simply put, he waves the flag for genuine talent and originality.

He’s been exposed to a wide range of sounds from Teddy Pendergrass and Al Green, to Big Daddy Kane and Slick Rick, as well as Ghanaian musical legends like Gyedu Blay Ambolley.

Today, the kid who started rhyming while banging beats on his third grade school table has channelled all his influences and finds himself nominated as Ghana's Best Hip Hop Act, a mere year after seeing the video to his rock-themed track, 'Guns & Roses' nominated as Channel O's Most Gifted video out of West Africa.

Many Africans will recognize J-Town from Sprite's 2008 'Emcee Africa' rap competition held in South Africa with some of the continent's best MCs. Placing second, he put Ghana on Africa's hip-hop map. With this much success without an album, J-Town regular forces his critics to eat their words and wondering what will follow after he drops his debut.

Besides hits alongside Konvict signee Sarkodie and many others, he has three mixtapes under his belt and is the founder and CEO of two production outfits: 'Home Of Original Dreams Entertainment' and 'The Beat Productionz'.

In contrast to his amazing stage persona, Stefen describes himself as shy but quietly confident. When he isn’t in the studio or performing at various events you can find him at home with his greatest joy; his daughter.

J-Town is currently an ambassador for "I Stand Above (http://www.istandabove.org/)", a nonprofit organization that propels underprivileged young individuals worldwide toward their short and long term goals by providing them with the resources necessary to ensure their continued upward movement on the ladder of success.