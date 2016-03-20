Mr Jacob Okanka Obetsebi-Lamptey, was born on February 4, 1946 in Accra and died on March 20 2016 in London, Unted Kingdom. He had his primary education in Accra between 1952 and IM and travelled to England in the same year to further his education.

Mr Obetsebi Lamptey's work experience dates back to 1966, when he was a scriptwriter, commentator and television and radio, presenter at the Ghana. Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). In 1969, he joined Lintas West African, an advertising firm, as an, account executive and radio and television producer.

When the Minister of Presidential Affairs was appointed the Client Service Manager of Lintas in Ghana in 1971, he wrote, co-ordinated and executed Family Planning, Motivation Campaign for the Ghana National Family Planning Programme and in- 1672, served as a resource person at a seminar on Family Planning at the University of Hawaii.

Mr Obetsebi Lamptey' was appointed the General Manager of Lintas, Ghana Limited in 1974 and thereafter worked on a number of' programmes for the company and others 'in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Kenya.

Between 1984 and 1999; he also worked with the World Health Organisation WHO), the Futures -Group (SOMARC) on work- shop devising operation manuals as well as key presentations in a number 'of Countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Malawi, Holland, Cyprus and Cameroon.

The Minister of Presidential Affairs was the Plenary Speaker at the World Summit on AIDS, London, and Second International Symposium on the disease in Yaounde, Cameroon. He is a Past President of the Advertising Association of Ghana.

Mr Obetsebi Lamptey has several publications to his credit. These include, using commercial resource in Family Planning programmes: The international Experience" and ' The Handbook for AIDS Prevention in Africa".

He was the National Campaign Manager of the NEW Patriotic Party, (NPP) for the 2000 Presidential elections.

