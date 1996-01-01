Jacob Osei Yeboah is the only Independent Candidate verified by the Electoral Commission to contest the forthcoming election on December 7. He first contested the presidential election in 2012, obtaining less than one per cent of the total valid votes cast.

Yeboah is an Engineer and Entrepreneur. He’s the founder of Mpontuo Mining and Consulting Services.

He is also the founder and West Africa Director of Vital Source Limited (VSL), a procurement and logistics company focused on gold mining and Oil & Gas industry within West Africa.

Jacob holds an MBA from Warwick University, UK with Masters in Global Supply Chain Management from Mannheim University, Germany. Jacob holds an Electric/Electronic Engineering degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Jacob co-founded United Movement for Change (UMC) in April 2010; a pressure group aimed at bringing political and economic change in Ghana. He was born on the 28th October, 1968, and married to Hilda Osei Yeboah (Mrs.) in 1996, with four children, Jacobel, Janice, Jeremy and Jeffrey.

