James Agalga born June 10 1979 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.James Agalga was the Deputy Minister of Interior under the John Mahama Administration.

He obtained an L.L.B Hons from the University of Ghana,and a B.L from the School of Law.James Agalga worked as a Managing Partner at Law Temple from 2008 to 2013.

