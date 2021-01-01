Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
James Gyakye Quayson
- Date of Birth:
- 0000-10-09
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
James Quayson Jr. is a Ghanaian political aspirant and a member of the Ghana National Democratic Congress Party representing the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region of Ghana
Education: BSW Social Services, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada BA General Arts with Majors in Political Science and Sociology, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
He is a Social Services and Community Development Administrator and Manager as well as a framer.
