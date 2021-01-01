James Klutse Avedzi born July 14 1964 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ketu North Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an M.B.A from the University of Liverpool,P.hD from Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica,an MCIT from the Ghana Institute of Taxation and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Chartered Accountants and Chartered Institute of Financial and Investment Analysis, Ghana.

