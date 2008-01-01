Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Joe Justice Appiah
- 1959-12-21
- Akim Oda
Hon. Joe Justice Appiah (NPP) (Ablekuma North) The MP in the Greater Accra region hometown is Akim Oda in the Eastern region. He was born on December 21, 1959 and holds a diploma in Network Engineering from Net Africa Ghana and a certificate in administration and management from GIMPA which he obtained in 2008. A network engineer who was the CEO of Continental Aluminium Limited before becoming an MP, after obtaining 45,630 votes out of the 79,223 valid votes cast = 57.6% in the last elections. He is a member of the NPP, also married with five children and is a Christian (Assemblies of God).
GhanaMPs.gov.gh