Hon. Joe Justice Appiah (NPP) (Ablekuma North) The MP in the Greater Accra region hometown is Akim Oda in the Eastern region. He was born on December 21, 1959 and holds a diploma in Network Engineering from Net Africa Ghana and a certificate in administration and management from GIMPA which he obtained in 2008. A network engineer who was the CEO of Continental Aluminium Limited before becoming an MP, after obtaining 45,630 votes out of the 79,223 valid votes cast = 57.6% in the last elections. He is a member of the NPP, also married with five children and is a Christian (Assemblies of God).

