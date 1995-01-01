Education

Hon. Joe Kwashie Gidisu had his primary education at the Bakpa Alabonu L.A. Primary between 1959 and 1963. He proceeded to Mafi Devime L.A. Middle (MSLC) between 1964-1967. Between 1967 and 1971, Hon. Joe Kwashie Gidisu attended Kibi Men's Training College and obtained Teachers' Certificate 'A'.

He enrolled at the Advanced Teacher Training College, Winneba for his Specialist Certificate between 1975-1977.

He did post-graduate studies at the Institute of Social Studies, Hague-Holland, where he obtained M.A. Development Studies.

Work History

Hon. Joe Kwashie Gidisu became a class Teacher at Bontibor L.A. Primary School (1971-1973). He later joined Dormaa Secondary School in 1977 and taught until 1978. In 1981, Hon. Joe Kwashie Gidisu was the Regional GNAT Secretary (Volta Regional Secretariat) until 1986. Between 1988 and 2000, he became the National Co-ordinator (Membership Education Department GNAT National Secretariat).

Conferences he has attended include the following:

International Conference for National coordinators for Teachers' Union in Africa (Kaka-mega-Kenya) in October, 1990.

International Conference for Teachers-Educators (Ibadan-Nigeria) in March, 1995.

Alumni Conference of the I.S.S. (The Hague, Holland) Addis Ababa – Ethiopia; "IMF and the changing trends in the third world" May-1997.

Study Tour of South Africa on the Polytechnic Bill – October, 2006.

Politics

In the year 2000, he was elected a Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). In December 2004, Hon. Joe Kwashie Gidisu contested the Central Tongu Constituency seat on the ticket of the NDC and won. He was re-elected a Member of Parliament for second term in 2009.

He served as a Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Sub-Committee on Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprise (2001-2005); served on the Office of Profit Sub-Committee (2001-2008); Ranking Member on Education and a member of the Poverty Reduction Committee (2005 -2008).

Hon. Joe Kwashie Gidisu was sworn in as a Minister of Roads and Highways in February, 2009 by H.E. Professor John Evans Atta Mills, President of the Republic of Ghana.

He won the Central Tongu parliamentary seat in the 2013 general election to represent the constituency in Parliament.

