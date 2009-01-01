Joey B born Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin is a talented and creative rapper, singer and songwriter from Ghana who makes music in five languages (English, Ga, Twi, Fante and Pidgin) The type of music he creates ranges across Afrobeats, Hiphop, RnB, House, Dancehall, Hiplife and Highlife. Music has been a part of him since his childhood; not only was he influenced by his father’s love for music but he was the main songwriter for a music group he was part of in 6th grade.

In 2009, he was signed to Ghanaian producer/musician Jay So’s Skillions Records.Joey B was part of a successful mixtape ‘The New Generation Skillions’ featuring all Skillions Records artistes and his feature created an amazing buzz for him among the youth in Ghana.

After leaving the Skillions Records nest, Joey B worked with ace Ghanaian producer ‘Hammer of the Last 2’ for a while, recording material and featuring on the record label’s first signee Edem’s hit single 'Kate'. <>D Black signed Joey B to Black Avenue Muzik record label in 2012 after he played a vital role in making the popular song ‘Vera’ by D Black a hit. During that period, Joey B supported D-Black on stages in Ghana, Nigeria and Europe and also released his own hit songs like ‘Strawberry Ginger’ and ‘Chop Kenkey’ which gained massive airplay in Ghana and the UK especially. Joey B’s first music video ‘Strawberry Ginger Remix ft. D-Black and E.L’ was also released under Black Avenue Muzik record label in 2013 and he headlined shows in Ghana and the UK including the Afrobeats Concert in May 2013 at the London o2. His performance caught the eye of the BBC who featured it on their Afrobeats Documentary in August 2013.

He has bagged some impressive nominations: Best Discovery Video and Best Hiplife Video for ‘Strawberry Ginger’, his first hit single at the 2013 4syte Music Video Awards in Ghana and six nominations for the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2014 (VGMA) for: Best New Artiste of the Year, Best Collaboration of the Year, Best Hiplife Song of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year for his third hit song ‘Tonga’ featuring ace artiste Sarkodie and Song for Development for his second hit song ‘Cigarette’. He won the Best New Artiste of the Year award at the 2014 VGMA.

Joey B is yet to release his first album with proposed title ‘Greater Than’ which is still in the works and features artistes such as: Sarkodie, R2Bees, Shatta Wale,Samini and E.L. to name a few.

His eclectic musical influence explains the unique style and approach to his songs. He says, “I listen to music from artistes like Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Krayzie Bone,Drake, Anthony B and Travis Scott. The call to make music is more than just a call to fame for me, it’s a resolution that I am very passionate about.”

