John Abdulai Jinapor born June 8 1979 and comes from Buipe is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He has a Post Graduate Diploma from the University of London,Masters Degree from the University of Ghana,BSC Degree from the University of Development Studies and a Diploma from the Institute of Management,U.K .

