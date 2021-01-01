John Boadu is the General Secretary of the governing NPP.This man is the longest serving National Officer of the NPP in history.

He is the only man who has held virtually every position at the party headquarters with the exception of Nasara, Women Organizer and National Chair positions. He's been National Finance Officer, National Youth Treasurer, National Youth Organizer, National Communications Director (Deputy), National Organizer and now General Secretary. Prior to his rise to the National Level, he served the party well at the grassroots from Polling Station Chairman, to Constituency Secretary, to Regional Research and Elections Officer.

www.ghanaweb.com