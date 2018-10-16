John Dumelo is a Ghanaian actor,farmer and politician, born on the 3rd of february 1984 by Mrs. Antoinette to Mr. John Dumelo.

He had his basic school education at Christ the King School in Accra and his secondary school education at Achimota Senior High School.He further studied Civil Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.John Dumelo is married to Gifty Mawunya Nkornu.The couple's first child was born on 16 October 2018, he is named John Dumelo Jnr. after his father.

During the National Democratic Congress NDC Party's Campaign In 2016, Dumelo was one of the most influential and outstanding celebrities who were seen campaigning for the NDC Government It is said and believed that, as an appreciation for his engagement and patriotism to the Party, he was appointed by the former president of Ghana H.E John Dramani Mhama, to serve his Party as a Director of Operations for pro-NDC youth group for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On July 19 2019,John Dumelo,picked up a nomination form to contest in the NDC primaries as a parliamentary candidate.On August 24th 2019, he won the NDC parliamentary primaries to represent the NDC in Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency in the 2020 general elections.

www.ghanaweb.com