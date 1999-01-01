John Frimpong Osei born March 5 1971 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Abirem Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Philosophy from the University of Ghana.

John Frimpong Osei was a manager at O-M Finance and Business Service Limited between 1999 and 2000, how was also the special assistant to the ministry from 2002 to 2005 at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.He was also the Managing Director at Fosdag Limited from 2006 to 2016.

