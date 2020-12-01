John Majisi born March 11 1956 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Krachi Nchumuru Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an MPHIL form the University of Education Winneba as well as a B.ED in Special Education,a diploma from the College of Education,Mampong Akwapim and a Cert A from Bagabaga Training College

www.ghanaweb.com