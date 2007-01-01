John Ntim Fordjour is a Ghanaian politician born May 28th 1986 and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Assin South Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party

.He is the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency of the Parliament of Ghana,Chairman of the Ghana-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Association, Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Members Holding Offices of Profit as well as a Member of Parliament Select Committee on Foreign Affairs.

He has a multidisciplinary background in mining,Economic Policy and International Relations, Ntim Fordjour is currently a PhD Candidate at the Department of Political Science of the University of Ghana.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mineral Engineering from the University of Mines and Technology),Tarkwa in 2007,and subsequently was awarded a Master of Arts Degree in Economic Policy Management by University of Ghana in 2014.

In the 2016 elections, he obtained 23,308 votes out of the 39,887 valid votes cast representing of 58.99% votes to become the member of parliament for Assin South constituency.He is currently the Vice Chairperson for the members Holding Offices of Profit Committee and also a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in parliament.

