Joseph Bipoba Naabu born 24 August 1964 in Namong, Northern Region of Ghana is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Yunyoo Constituen.cy in the Northern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Joseph Bipoba Naabu holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Ghana and proceeded to Ghana School of Law to study Bachelor of law and later went to the University of London for his L.L.B.

