Joseph Cudjoe born October 2 1964 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Effia Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He obtained an M.BA in Finance from the University of Ghana and a B.S.C in Mathematics form KNUST.

Joseph Cudjoe was a Financial Analysis and Planning Manager at Eno International from 2000 to 2001,a senior consultant at Sem International Associates from 2001 to 2003 and became the general manager from 2003 to 2004 .He then became the Investment manager at the Ghana Cocoa Board from 2004 to 2012.

www.ghanaweb.com