Joseph Tetteh is a Ghanaian politician and a Member of Parliament of the Parliament of Ghana.He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the Deputy Regional Minister of the Eastern Region of Ghana.He has a certificate in public procurement form the Graduate School of Government Leadership.

In March 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo,named him one of the ten deputy regional ministers who would form part of his government.He was vetted by the Appointments Committee of the Parliament of Ghana in the same month.He was approved by the committee and his name was forwarded to Speaker of Parliament for further approval by the general house of parliament.

