Joseph Yieleh Chireh born 8 July 1954 is a Ghanaian pharmacist, barrister, diplomat and politician. He is the Member for Parliament for Wa West. He is also a Member of the Pan-African Parliament.Joseph Yieleh Chireh was born in Lassia Tuolu in the Upper West Region of Ghana.He studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology from 1975 and obtained the Bachelor of Pharmacy degree in 1979.He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law in 2001 and qualified as a barrister in 2006.

Joseph Yieleh Chireh joined the National Democratic Congress when it was formed in 1992 on the resumption of party politics in Ghana.He was appointed by Jerry Rawlings as Upper West Regional Minister in his government in 1993. He was subsequently made the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Algeria with concurrent accreditation to Tunisia,the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and Mauritania between 1997 and 2001.

He contested the newly created Wa West constituency seat in the Ghanaian parliamentary election in December 2004,which he won leading to his taking his seat in the Fourth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.He retained his seat in the 2008 and 2012 parliamentary elections. In February 2009, he was appointed Minister for Local Government and Rural Development by the new President of Ghana, John Atta Mills.On 4 January 2011, he was appointed Minister of Health by the President, John Evans Atta Mills in a cabinet reshuffle.

