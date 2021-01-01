Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei born on October 12 1965 in Asiwa, Ashanti Region is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the New Patriotic Party.She is the member of parliament for Bosome-Freho constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

She holds a diploma in Christian Ministry,an NVQ Level 3 from National Council for Vocational Qualifications and City and Guilds 7306 from City and Guilds.

www.ghanaweb.com