Joyce Bawah Mogtari is currently the spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and also the Deputy Minister of Transport in Ghana. She is an experienced mediator and has done this on several occasion both locally and internationally. Since 2007 she has served as the head of Ghana Shippers’ Authority.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from the Holborn College, University of London (1997). She also holds a master's degree in Maritime Law (L.L.M) from the International Maritime Organization(IMO) International Maritime Law Institute, (IMLI) Malta, where she was the recipient of the IMO Legal Committee Chairman's Award for Best Overall Performance in International Transport Law. She also holds a master's degree in Conflict Resolution and Mediation from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre- Ghana.

Mogtari was formally called to the bar in 2000 and she started her career with the firm Sey & Co. Later she became a consultant for KPMG and the Venture Capital Trust Fund. She also served as the Director Legal Service of the Ghana Shoppers Authority and Served as the Deputy minister for Transport.

www.ghanaweb.com