Julius Debrah born 4 April 1966 is a Ghanaian politician and was the Chief of Staff to the President of Ghana. In February 2015, he was appointed Chief of Staff after the former, Prosper Douglas Bani was sacked from office.

Debrah's appointment was received with joy by members of the National Democratic Congress.

Debrah previously held the titles of Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Eastern Regional Minister of Ghana, and Greater Accra Regional Minister.

Debrah studied at Mpraeso Secondary School then moved to Achimota Secondary School for A Levels from 1987 to 1989. Following this, he gained admission to the University of Ghana where he obtained BA in Archaeology and Sociology.

Debrah spent 18 years of his working life in the Real Estate Agriculture sector.

A native of Obomeng Kwahu, Debrah is married with two children.

