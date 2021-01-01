My real name is GRACE KAKI AWO OCANSEY. Born on March 28, 1991. Went through St. Martin De Porres Basic School in Dansoman, proceeded to Achimota High School. I'm now reading Nursing in University of Ghana, Legon (Level 300).

Well, I grew up as a music lover who listened to various genres of music until and did karaoke versions for many of the ones I cherished. But my music career sparked up 6 years ago when I got actively into singing from way back in elementary school; and through High School. I got into University when an opportunity came for me to feature in one of the reality shows on TV called "Starts Of The Future".

I was part of the singing competition that run on Ghanaian TV for weeks; but unfortunately, I got evicted along the way (I was rated 5th). From there, I met up with renowned Ghanaian Sound Engineer/Executive Producer, JMJ Baby (Joshua Raphaelson) – courtesy Charter House – and I got signed to his record label – XTRA LARGE MUSIC.

