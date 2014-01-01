Richard Kweku Asante known in the showbiz as Kalybos is a Ghanaian Comedian who came into the limelight through his role in Boys Kasa, a short comedy produced by Kofi Asamoah (KOFAS MEDIA).

Kalybos was born on the 27th of April 1988 by Mrs.Felicia Owusu to Mr. Peter Owusu Mensah. He had his basic education at De-youngsters international and St. Anthony’s preparatory school in Accra, after which he proceeded to the Suhum Secondary Technical school where he had his Secondary education in Building Construction. He furthered at the National Film and Television Institute where he graduated with best students honour with a degree in cinematography.

He has starred in several popular Ghanaian movies like Boys Kasa, Kalybos in China, Amakye Dede and many more. In 2014, he won the discovery of the year award at the ghana Movie Awards with the movie boys Kasa, and in 2017, he and his co-star from the Boys Kasa series Patricia Opoku Agyemang received a Black British Entertainment Award in London.

