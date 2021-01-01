Kennedy Kwasi Kankam born January 22 1978 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained an M.A in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology,a B.A in Business Administration from Christain Service University College and diplomas from Institute of Export and Shipping Management and Nacom Computer Training Institute.

