Every now end then, an exception to the rule emerges that redefines the rules of the game. King Ayisoba's debut Modern Ghanaians is such an album, and as the title suggests,it is a journey into the present and towards the future; and an introduction of a new era of creativity and originality in the Ghanaian music industry. His hit single My Father was savoured as much by the young as by the old; and by the illiterate farmer as by the business executive.He won the Ghana Music Award for Song of the Year in 2007 as well as the Traditional Song of the Year.

Albert Apoozore konwn as King Ayisoba in the entertainment industry is a young musician from Kalaga, in the Upper East Region of Ghana. He learnt how to play the kologo (a traditional two stringed guitar) from his grandfather, a traditional healer. He starting playing music at pito bars and festivals and soon became a child prodigy, known throughout the region. His musical career and fame grew from strength to strength. Having conquered the waters in his home region, King Ayisoba felt that he had accomplished everything he could at home, and he headed for Accra. By an act of fate, he met and struck a partnership with the late Terry Bon Chaka. The pair soon became the toast of every performance across the country as they stunned audiences with their unique blend of flawless traditional instrumentations and rhythms. Their reign ended abruptly with the tragic death of Terry in a motor accident.

This left King Ayisoba by himself, contemplating his return home to Bolgatanga. But with the intervention of BB Menson and Prime I, King Ayisoba decided to stay in Accra. During this time, he collaborated with other artists while developing new material for his album. His debut album was a delightful masterpiece and each song, from the traditional intro the source, was a journey of pure musical pleasure. It featured several of the finest of Ghanaian contemporary artists including Samini, Sydney, Kontihene, Kwabena Kwabena and Kwaku-T. However this is neither a hiplife nor highlife nor even a traditional album. It is simply distinctive. It is an eclectic infusion of various musical styles and flavours.

In 2008, he released his second album which is already enjoying lots of airplay. He featured Kwaw Kesse, Moking and Wanluv on â€˜Look My Shoeâ€™ which is currently enjoying heavy rotations on radio. He has also collaborated with Becca, Shegee and many other artists since his groundbreaking debut album. King Ayisoba sings in Twi, English and Frafra. Some of his song of the songs Obiara eni begye, Fa mi sika mami, Oko agyae mi, My friend, my friend (a tribute to Terry Bon Chaka), Modern Ghanaians and Champion no easy. He is married with 2 children.

Studio albums

2006: Modern Ghanaians

2008: Africa

2012: Don't Do The Bad Thing

2014: Wicked Leaders

Awards

Year Event Prize Result

2007 Ghana Music Awards Song of the Year Won

Traditional Song of the Year Won

www.ghanaweb.com