Gregory Bortey Newman is an award winning artist and songwriter . He was born to Francis Newman and Angela Quaye on August 16 , 1995 . He comes from Nungua in Accra Ghana . King Promise attended the De Kings academy ,proceeded to Nungua Senior High School and then graduated from Central University in 2016.

‘Thank God’ his first single was released in 2016 featuring Fuse ODG and produced by Killbeatz. He is a very talented artist and considers himself versatile . His music genres include R ‘n’ B , Afrobeats , Highlife , and Hip-hop . Other hit songs include ‘ Selfish ‘ , ‘CCTV’ , ‘Oh Yeah ‘ among many others .

King Promise is signed to the record label Legacy Life Entertainment which is managed by Gervin Ohene Addo . Dj Vision featured King Promise on his record ‘ Double Trouble ‘ which topped radio charts for weeks.

He won a number of awards including the best male vocalist of the year at the U.K edition of the Ghana Music Awards and the Hiplife Song of the year at the 3 Music Awards.

www.ghanaweb.com