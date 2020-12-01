Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu born on November 29,1969 in Sefwi Anhiawuso in the western region of Ghana is a Ghanaian politician and a Member of Parliament of Ghana He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for health in Ghana.

He obtained an M.B.A in Finance from Leicester University,U.K.an ACCA from Emile Woolf College,London and a B.A from the University of Ghana.He was a financial analyst at USAID in 2005,the Finance Manager at Bat West Africa Area from 2005 to 2007 and the Executive Director at Kingsag Associates Limited from 2007 to 2012.

