Kobena Mensah Wisdom Woyome born September 21 1971 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the South Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress. He obtained a Post Graduate Diploma from GIMPA and a B.S.C from the University of Ghana. Kobina Mensah Wisdom Woyome is also the board chairman of Stepwise Group of Companies since 2009 till date.

