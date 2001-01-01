Kobina Tahir Hammond born June 16,1960 a lawyer and a Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.He holds a BA in Law and Political Science from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Laws from Grays Inn, London,UK.

He also studied Political Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.He has been a Member of Parliament from 2001 till date.

www.ghanaweb.com