Kofi Adams is a Ghanaian politician who is a member of the National Democratic Congress. He is the member of Parliament Elect for the Buem Constituency in the Oti region. He is a former National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress.

He served as deputy General Secretary in the past for the National Democratic Congress. In December 2014, he was elected as National Organizer for the party in the National Executive elections.

Adams won the parliamentary bid to represent the National Democratic Congress for the Buem Constituency ahead of the 2020 elections. Adams secured 388 votes to unseat incumbent member of parliament Daniel Kosi Ashaimah who polled 280 votes. The others Ibrahim Adams Muniru and Daniel Adeapena polled 95 and nine votes respectively.

In December 2020, Adams won the Buem Constituency. He won by getting 18528 votes representing 71.38% against his closest contender Lawrence Kwami Aziale of the New Patriotic Party who had 6843 votes representing 26.5%.