Kofi Adjorlolo born March 23,1956, in Keta is a Ghanaian actor and producer.Adjorlolo completed AME Zion school in Keta,Ghana and gained admission to Keta Secondary before obtaining his sixth form Certificate from Ebenezer Secondary school,Keta. Adjorlolo began his career as a musician, playing instruments including trumpet and organ.In his twenties,he travelled to Nigeria and played with Nigerian musician Victor Uwaifo of Joromi fame.On returning to Ghana,he formed the Osagyefo band,and played with Dasebre band.He worked as a civil servant and a radio presenter at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and Peace FM.He was instrumental in establishing the religious radio station Channel R,and was honoured by radio station HOT 93.9FM in Accra for 30 years of service to the showbiz industry.He joined the Ghana movie industry in 2003. He has been nominated once for Best Actor in a Lead Role at the Ghana Movie Awards,and four times for Best Actor in a Supporting Role,at the Ghana Movie Awards,Africa Movie Academy Awards,and the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.Among the awards he has received are the International Golden Image award from then Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf,and the Best Cameo Actor at the 2011 Ghana Movie Awards. Year Title Role Notes 2006 My Mother's Heart Nominated for Best Actor (Supporting Role) at the 2nd Africa Movie Academy Awards 2007 Princess Tyra 2009 Heart of Men Bernard 2009 Agony of Christ 2010 Beast Nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English) at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards 2011 Ties that Bind Father 2011 Somewhere in Africa General Olemba Winner, Best Cameo Actor at the 2011 Ghana Movie Awards 2012 Adesuwa (A Wasted Lust) 2012 Single and Married Ranesh 2012 Wipe My Tears Nominated for Best Actor in a Lead Role (English) at the 2012 Ghana Movie Awards 2014 Family Album Nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2014 Ghana Movie Awards 2014 A Northern Affair 2015 Code of Silence 2015 Falling Mr Mazi Mba 2016 Ghana Must Go father Nominated for Best Supporting Actor Movie/TV series at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2017 Crime Suspect 2018 That Night

www.ghanaweb.com