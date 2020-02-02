Kofi Boakye Yiadom, aka Kofi B, is a modern day highlife musician who stays true to the rudiments of the genre. He literally jumped into the spotlight from nowhere with his solemn and thought provoking hit song, "Mmobrowa".

He has always wanted to be a lawyer and feels he happens to be in music by chance even though his family has a liking for music.

He counts Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi, Ofori Amponsah and the late Opampuo as his inspirations, but it's clear he has been helped greatly by Ofori Amponsah.

They released an album together and Kofi B's latest effort was produced by All4Real as well. He has some Ghana Music Award wins and nominations to his credit.

Some of his popular songs include Twa me keke, Mmobrowa, Aserewa, Koforidua Flowers, Sika dwa, Belinda, Akua Ataa,

He died February 2 2020.

www.ghanaweb.com