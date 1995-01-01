Kofi Brako born September 11 1959 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Tema Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a certificate of achievement from the Association of Ship Brokers and Agents,U.S.A New York and a certificate from Fiata Zurich Church Switzerland.Kofi Brako was the managing director of Teamwork Freight Services from 1995 to 2016.

