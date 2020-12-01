Kofi Okyere-Agyekum born March 8 1958 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Fanteakwa South Constituency in the n on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.S.c in Agriculture from the University of Ghana,an M.B.A in Finance and a Teaching Assistant at GIMPA.Kofi Okyere-Agyekum was a Unilever Audit Accounting Manager from 1984 to 2000 and the Supply Chain Manager from 2001 till date .

www.ghanaweb.com